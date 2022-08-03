Kolkata: Disgraced former West Bengal industry minister Partha Chatterjee is known to be a foodie. But, would he buy fruits worth Rs 2.5 lakhs every month? The answer appears to be positive and comes from detectives of the Enforcement Directorate.

The sleuths are looking for answers as to how a person can eat fruits worth Rs 2.5 lakh a month. The issue is set to be brought up with doctors of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where he was taken for medical attention, the day after his arrest over the allegations of corruption in School Service Commission (SSC) teacher recruitments.

The fruit bills were discovered at the former minister's house during the ED raid - which continued for almost 27 hours. The bills, according to ED sources, indicated that fruits had been delivered to Chatterjee's Naktala residence from several shops in Kolkata's New Market. The cost was estimated to be around Rs 2.5 lakh.

As per investigators, it is unlikely for Chatterjee, who is diabetic, to consume such a quantity on a monthly basis, giving rise to the suspected usage of the substantial bills to appropriate ill-gotten funds. It is learned that the agency can question Chatterjee regarding the issue as well.