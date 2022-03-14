Barrackpore: A contract killer has been nabbed in connection with the murder of the newly-elected Trinamool Congress councilor of Panihati Municipality, Anupam Dutta, who was killed on Sunday. The contract killer was nabbed from Agarpara on Monday. Local residents, who had expressed dissatisfaction with the role of police, nabbed the contract killer and handed him over to cops.

Panihati murder case: Contract killer who shot down TMC councillor Anupam Dutta nabbed

Amit Pandit is the name of the arrested alleged contract killer. He is a resident of the Haringhata area in the Nadia district of West Bengal. After shooting the councilor from point-blank range, the suspect tried to run away from the scene. However, locals saw him fleeing the scene on foot and followed him. Since he had a gun in his hand, they were hesitant to approach him after the suspect went and hid under bushes. Locals then set fire to the bushes and waited for him to come out. In the meantime, they cordoned off the place and informed the police.

The police had started the probe immediately after the murder of Dutta on Sunday. Cops got access to the CCTV footage, which showed the killer coming from behind and shooting at Dutta from point-blank range. He was wearing a blue checked shirt. After getting a clear look at the suspect, police officials launched a hunt to trace him. The local people alleged that the police were not prompt in hunting for the killer.

