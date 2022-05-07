Kolkata: A total of 54,085 driving licences are under scanner in the city. Most of them belong to bikers. The Lalbazar Traffic Department has already sent notices to the licence holders. The notices have been sent by the officials holding the rank of Assistant Commissioner of various traffic guards. Action is being taken against errant bike riders and drivers while the Lalbazar traffic police already cancelled the driving licences of 837. According to police sources, those 837, whose licences have been cancelled, will not be able to take to the streets with cars or motorbikes for the next three months.

Sources confirmed that as many as 26,203 four-wheeler drivers and two-wheeler riders were sent notices in February 2022 and 27,882 in March. "A special team from Lalbazar had thoroughly examined the CCTV footage of multiple accidents in the city and sent the notices," an Assistant Commissioner of Kolkata Police on condition of anonymity told ETV Bharat.

A special team comprising cops from Fatal Squad Traffic Police (FSTP) of Kolkata police and police officers in the rank of Assistant Commissioner of various traffic guards watched CCTV footage of most of the road accidents and realised that many of them were on the wheels when they were minors. Many have been charged with three counts of riding a bike, including riding without a helmet and driving under the influence of alcohol. After that, the owners of the vehicles were identified and notices were served. According to Lalbazar sources, following the receipt of the notices, the car owners will have to meet the Assistant Commissioners (Traffic) of their respective areas at the specified time. After talking to those people, if the on-duty police officers feel that their licences should be revoked, then, they will do.

