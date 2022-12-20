Kolkata: From now on, the new registration system of Bharat series (BH series) will be applicable to old cars as well, as per new rules. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has issued these guidelines recently, sources said. Following this, even old vehicles registered with India series can be transferred to any state without re-registration.

While earlier it was mandated to issue BH series number plates only for new vehicles, now old vehicles can also be converted to BH series number plates as per the recent guidelines. Till now, those being transferred to other States have to face the risk of re-registration of their personal vehicles. And if one changes the state more than once, the problem is manifold. The new rules will provide relief.

However, the necessary tax has to be paid for this process. Besides, while applying for this new series of number plates, the government and private employees have to submit their service certificate along with the application form. Once registered, they can BH series throughout the country. However, the new rules have drawn mixed reactions from transport organisations.

Rahul Chatterjee, general secretary of the All Bengal Bus Minibus Coordinating Association, said, "We welcome this new rule. It is a big problem in the vehicle sector. So if this rule is implemented in our state without any corruption, it will be beneficial."

Joint Council of Bar Syndicate general secretary Tapan Banerjee said, "Earlier this rule was applicable only for new cars but now the same rule is going to be relaxed for old cars as well. We welcome this step. But many times the infrastructure is not built. The rules are being enforced. There is no end to the harassment of car owners. So if the rules can be achieved by keeping the infrastructure in place, then the car owners will benefit."

Subhash Mukhopadhyay, vice president of the All India Road Transport Workers Federation, said, "We have protested against this bill several times since it was passed. If this rule comes into force, regional transport authorities will have no more work to do and many people will be out of work. Also, the transport test through which the inspectors are recruited will no longer have any relevance because if this rule is relaxed, these works will be done through agencies, that is, attempts are being made towards privatisation."

Subhash further said that the transport department would face problems in revenue collections if the central government interfered in it. "So we strongly oppose this new rule and we will take the path of larger movement if necessary in the near future," he said.

It is reported that so far around 50,000 vehicles have been fitted with Bharat series number plates across the country. Maximum number plates of BH series are fitted in Maharashtra. Also, several vehicles in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have been provided this number plate.