Asansol: A 65-year-old was allegedly beaten to death by a youth and his acquaintances for reportedly clicking his and his partner's "intimate" photograph in Asansol's Aradanga area. After which, the accused youth has absconded and efforts are on to nab him. The deceased, identified as Amar Singh, lived in a rented house in the Aradanga area.

He was a Trinamool Congress trade union worker. The brutal incident took place on Thursday evening. The deceased's wife lodged a complaint with the Asansol South Police Station on Thursday night. The Asansol South Police Station has launched a man-hunt to nab the accused and his friends.

Local residents said the deceased man was sitting on the field where a girl from Aradanga was talking "intimately" with a youth, who was a not a resident of that area. Suddenly, the accused youth claimed that the old man had clicked their picture. The youth then called his friends and allegedly beat up the deceased mercilessly. The deceased man returned home with bruises all over his body. His family members said he was in dire need of oxygen and was rushed to the Asansol District Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Initially, the family took Amar Singh's body from the hospital to one of his houses in the Master para area on Hutton Road. But, on the advice of local residents and political leaders, the deceased's wife lodged a complaint with the Asansol South Police Station. Later that night, the body was taken to Asansol District Hospital for post-mortem and an autopsy was conducted on Friday.

The girl's family claimed that the accused youth was innocent and the old man died due to illness. The police said they were waiting for the post-mortem report to know the exact cause of the death. Meanwhile, tension prevailed in the area following the incident. Residents protested till late night. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.