Kolkata: The doctors at Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital on Thursday have done wonders by performing a rare surgery to separate conjoined twins after 18 days of their birth. Doctors at the NRS Hospital set an example by separating the livers of two babies via complex and rare surgeries.

Both babies are reportedly healthy as of now but have been kept under observation. "The parents of the conjoined twins from South Dinajpur reported to the hospital last month. At that time, the two newborns were healthy. We admitted them and gave them first aid. Tests were done to check whether they share any organs. It was found out that the livers of the two children were shared. Later, we also examined other limbs and it showed that everything else was fine. Then we decided to go for the surgery. The surgery lasted for about two hours and in the end, we succeeded," Dr. Nirup Biswas told ETV Bharat.

Also read: Odisha woman gives birth to conjoined twins with two heads, three hands

"A committee has been formed to monitor the two newborns. The medical committee includes Dr. Nirup Biswas, Dr. Deepak Ghosh, Dr. Perth Jana, Dr. Rishin Dutt, Anesthetist Dr. Mausumi Khara and Dr. Mira Mallick. The two newborns are now healthy post-surgery," the doctors said. However, one newborn had a cardiac arrest on Friday morning. The medical team now wants to keep them under observation for another 5-6 days before discharging them. If no problem surfaces in the next few days, the doctors will release them.