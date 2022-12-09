Kolkata: A day after music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan's family accused the police of harassing them, actor Jeetu Kamal and his actress wife Nabanita Das were allegedly harassed on the road after their car was hit by a goods vehicle in the Nimtala Police Station area on Thursday.

The actors accused the police personnel of inappropriate behaviour when asked for help. The incident took place a day after classical music maestro Rashid Khan levelled similar allegations of rude behavior and threatening against the city cops.

Jeetu Kamal and his wife were travelling in their car which was allegedly hit by a goods vehicle. Soon after hitting their car, the driver of the goods vehicle started threatening the driver of the actors' car.

According to Kamal and Nabanita, police allegedly did not help the couple when they were being threatened and abused in front of the cops. Failed to bear the humiliation, Nabanita came on Facebook live to narrate the whole ordeal. The actor looked jaded and got emotional during the live.

"I was even threatened of rape and murder by the driver of the goods vehicle, but the police took no action. On the contrary, they detained us and taken to the Police Station. This was not expected of them," an emotional Nabanita bared the truth on social media. Till last report came in, no one was arrested or detained in the incident.