Kolkata: Toing ‘lage Raho Munna Bhaii’- the famous Sanajy Dutt blockbuster- the recently turned Gandhian, students of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad – the students’ wing of the party has started sending Suvendu Adhikari flowers and greeting cards with ‘Get Well Soon’ message.

The unique move comes after the party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had said on Monday that Adhikari was ‘suffering with Abhishek Banerjee phobia’ and asked the students to send him greetings so that he gets well soon. Ghosh was reacting to Adhikari's claim that the birthday party of Abhishek Banerjee's son was organised at a five-star hotel in Kolkata, which Bengal’s ruling party rubbished it as 'false' and 'smear campaign'.

Ghosh in his tweet wrote – “Diamond Harbour Football Club, whose chief patron is Abhishek Banerjee, got an opportunity to play in the Premier Division Football League. The coach, players and Abhishek met at Taj Bengal Hotel. That occasion has been presented as a birthAbhishek's son's birthday party by Suvendu(sic)”.

Following the party directive hundreds of students bee-lined in front of the post offices in several places in the state and sent him greeting cards with the photograph of Abhishek Banerjee with 'Get well Soon' message, a flower and a phone number to get his treatment done.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given benefits to the common people in medical treatment. We are of the opinion that the Leader of the Opposition needs some treatment. We are sending him cards and flowers wishing him to get well soon. We are also providing him a number so that he can do his treatment," local councillor Kakoli Sen said.

"We think that he is suffering from depression because he couldn't do what he wanted to do in West Bengal and that has affected his mental health. We hope that he gets well soon. This is a humble effort from our party,” North 24 Parganas TMCP president Biswajit Dey said, without a grin.

"He is making unnecessary comments and that is inviting controversy. He has perhaps lost 'it' and we think he needs some treatment. We might have political differences but we wholeheartedly wish that he gets well soon," Trinamool Congress college unit president Koushik Karmakar said.

Akhil Bharatiya Bidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) – the students wing RSS was quick to react. ABVP state President Utpal Roy said, "Before criticising others, Trinamool Congress should think about themselves. There is no election in the colleges and the ruling party is controlling everything undemocratically. They are mentally devastated. They need treatment not Suvendu Adhikari."