Bolpur: Bandana Sen, 65-year-old sister-in-law, of Nobel laureate Amartya Sen died by suicide at her residence on Wednesday. The suicide note written purportedly by Bandana said she chose to commit suicide due to depression. Bandana was the wife of Shantavanu Sen, Amartya Sen's cousin.

Economist Amartya Sen is a native of Santiniketan and Bandana's death coincides with Amartya Sen's birthday. His cousin Shantavanu Sen lives next to his house, 'Pratichi'. Santiniketan police arrived at the spot and took the body into their possession.

