Santiniketan (West Begal): Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen tested Covid positive. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at Pratichi in Santiniketan. On July 1, Amartya Sen came to his residence in Santiniketan. It is learnt that he could not visit his ancestral home for two years due to Corona pandemic. Eighty-year-old economist was infected with Covid on Friday despite taking precautions. He is currently undergoing treatment in Santiniketan. He was scheduled to leave for London on July 10, but it has been temporarily cancelled due to Corona infection.