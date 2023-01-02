Durgapur (West Bengal): A government primary school in Durgapur of West Bengal reportedly used the children to carry benches and made them sweep the classrooms. Kanksa's Kherobadi Primary School, located in Durgapur, has a total of 63 students in four classes from the first standard to the fourth standard, three teachers and no sanitary staff. As a result, the students have to take up the responsibility of keeping the school clean. Students of all classes have to carry benches from one place to another.

"Our children move benches with bare foot in an extremely cold climate. Apart from that if a bench falls on the feet of the students, they may sustain severe injuries. They are also made to sweep the school premises in the early winter morning. Almost all school work is done by the students. We send our children to school for studies, but the school is making them do all the other stuff," said the parents of the children. The teacher in charge Uttam Hazra said that the responsibility of the school should be taken by the students. "The school also doesn't have sanitary staff, so students work for the school. The higher authority also knows about the matter," Hazra told ETV Bharat.