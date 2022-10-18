Kolkata: Kolkata, the "City of Joy" has set a precedent in the entire country as it is the first city to have a signaling system regulated by lights on the roads instead of traffic signal posts. The new traffic control system is now running on a trial basis on Council House Street in BBD Bag, Kolkata. The signaling system was launched on Sunday.

On behalf of the Kolkata police, DC Traffic Sunil Kumar Yadav said this system has been introduced on an experimental basis on Council House Street. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Yadav said, "This system is working properly for now. Monitoring will continue for another 20-25 days. If this initiative is successful, this new traffic signaling system will be installed in places like Central Avenue, Park Street, Hospital Road, and Exide Junction." The traffic signaling system installed on Council House Street is made of polycarbonate pipes. As a result, traffic lights are almost impossible to get damaged.

"Council House Street is one of the important roads of the city. There are important buildings like Lalbazar, Telephone Bhawan, Nava Mahakaran, Bankshall Court, and Writers Buildings around this road. This road has been chosen due to the heavy traffic here. This system has already been tested by running buses and trucks on it. Most accidents happen while crossing the road. Drivers often park on zebra crossings without seeing the traffic signal from a distance. The new arrangement is expected to reduce this tendency," Yadav said.

The Kolkata police traffic department said the new system will help reduce the number of road accidents in Kolkata. Yadav said, "Earlier attempts were made to introduce the system in Hyderabad, but they did not succeed. In that direction, this new system of roads in Kolkata is working successfully here so far. It can be said that this is a matter of pride for the city."