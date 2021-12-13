Kanchrapara: A statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was vandalized late on Sunday night at Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. The statue was placed at Binod Nagar football ground in Kanchrapara.

The broken pieces of the statue shocked the people on Monday morning. Local people expressed anguish over this unruly incident. They protested sporting black clothes and lighted candles.

The cops from the local Bijpur police station rushed to the spot and have started detailed probe into the matter.

The local residents claimed that those who are responsible for this nasty act should be identified and punished. They said that such an incident is a grave insult for a patriot like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

