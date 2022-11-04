Malda (West Bengal): From the earliest scratchings and incisions to the quill pen of the middle ages to the modern-day stylus, we have come a long way to get a diverse range of tools to produce writing. National Fountain Pen Day is dedicated to Celebrating and promoting the joy of writing and the use of fountain pens, in particular. It is celebrated on the first Friday of November. So it is on November 4 this year.

Starting in the year 2012, the aim of celebrating National Fountain Pen Day is to emphasize the beauty of writing with elegant tools. In ancient times, chisels were used to mark stones. Then, the Egyptians used bits of charcoal to mark words on papyrus bark. Eventually, soot and plant-gum-based ink were used to write. Ink required new tools for application. Quills- bird feathers were used with a carefully cut nib. This was a messy task so blotting paper was used to tidy up any ink splashes. This subsequently led to the discovery of fountain pens and chemical ink was also invented.

Subir Kumar Saha, a professional librarian, has been collecting pens for the past 30 years. His collection of pens is a sneak peek into the evolution and changes of the writing pen with changing times. He has over 1000 pens of different varieties in his collection. He has a fountain pen from the company of Louis Edson Waterman, the inventor of the Chanel Ink fountain pen in 1884. Along with this, he has pens made of gold, silver, copper, wood, bamboo and even paper.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Saha said, "I have been addicted to collecting pens since I was a student because the pen writes the history of human life. But people do not remember the evolution of the pen. If there had been no pen, perhaps human civilisation would have halted. As science has progressed, we have forgotten the pen."

"With digitalisation, the importance of the pen has reduced. Therefore, National Fountain Pen Day is celebrated on the first Friday of November every year just to make people realise the importance of pens. This instrument and its evolution have always remained behind the curtains. However, history has been documented with the help of this. I want every person to use a fountain pen. Gift this pen to your close relatives", Saha said. Saha further added, "I have pens not only from our country, but also from Germany, Japan, China, America, Bangladesh, Russia and other countries. Pen brings creativity to a person’s mind. So, my appeal to everyone is to keep human creativity intact by using pens."