Kolkata: In the first half of the current calendar year, national BJP leaders almost made West Bengal their second home for the campaigning purposes for the state assembly elections. Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended a record number of election rallies in the state, saffron leaders from other states like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, too came to the state several times for campaigning purposes.

The state’s ruling party floated the bohiragoto (outsider) theory against BJP to counter the saffron wave. The people of West Bengal relied on this theory of Trinamool Congress, which came to power for the third consecutive time, winning a huge number of seats.

However, in the run-up to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls, scheduled on December 19, 2021, the BJP leadership does not want to repeat the same mistake. So following the strict instruction of the central leadership, none of the national leaders of the party from New Delhi or from other states will be present for the campaign for the KMC polls.

Speaking on this issue, BJP's national vice president and Lok Sabha member, Dilip Ghosh told ETV Bharat that instead of depending on central leadership, BJP wants to promote Bengal-centric faces.

“Unless we are able to promote Bengal- centric faces, it will not be possible for our party to progress much in the state. This is a local election with focus on local issues. So not leaders from New Delhi, but those from West Bengal will spearhead the campaign for the KMC polls,” he said.

Also read: KMC polls: BJP announces candidates list, banks on youth and women

BJP sources said that a list of star campaigners for the party has already been prepared by the state leadership. The star campaigners include BJP state president and Lok Sabha member, Sukanta Majumdar, BJP’s national vice president and Lok Sabha member, Dilip Ghosh, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, Union minister of state for shipping, Santanu Thakur, Union minister of state for home, Nishith Pramaik, Union minister of state for education, Dr Subhash Sarkar, actor Rudranil Ghosh, Payel Ghosh, Hiran Chattopadhyay and economist and legislator in West Bengal assembly, Ashok Lahiri, among others.

BJP sources said that for the KMC polls the focus will be on door-to-door campaigns rather than big meetings or rallies.