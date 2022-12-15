Kolkata: A mysterious light spotted in the sky over West Bengal on Thursday left locals puzzled and guessing its source. People captured videos and clicked photographs of the light and posted over social media, which appeared at around 5:55 pm.

Those who witnessed it claimed that the light was visible for around three minutes and its intensity was very high. Some termed it resembled a massive searchlight while others claimed that it was visible for only a few seconds. Some also claimed that it was a comet while others said it could be a meteorite. Meanwhile, news of India testing a missile also surfaced.

Mysterious light dazzles in sky over West Bengal; confusion prevails

Also read: Cosmonauts' spacewalk canceled at space station due to leak

In this context, Nikhilesh Pal, a former professor of Birla Planetarium, Kolkata, said, "Such mysterious light is common in space as always different activity keeps going on, probably because of that the light has appeared. But it's a matter of research and only then we can talk about the source."