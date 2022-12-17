Asansol (West Bengal): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Saturday rescued five minor girls and a woman, who have been trafficked to Delhi from Bangladesh on the pretext of a better future. The trafficker was caught at Asansol railway station by the railway police and a case has been registered under Sections 365, 366(A), 366(B), 370 IPC and 14 Foreign Act. "It is no new information about minors being trafficked from Bangladesh. Earlier, too, many Bangladeshi minors were rescued from the Lachipur red light area. Many of them claimed that they were lured from Bangladesh on the pretext of jobs as waitresses for a better future," said an RPF official.

"We grew suspicious after seeing minors in the waiting room of Asansol railway station. Unfamiliar with their dress, language and behaviour, we detained and interrogated them. There were a total of six persons, out of which five were minors. A man named Noor Rashid from Myanmar was trafficking them," the official said. "There was another man with the trafficker, who managed to run away. These men were taking them to Delhi with the promise of a better future. They came to this country from Bangladesh on December 15. Then they somehow reached Asansol today," said the official.