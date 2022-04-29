Kolkata: Former TMC leader Mukul Roy on Thursday denied allegations of him having rejoined Trinamool Congress and called his visit to the Trinamool Bhavan almost a year ago a courtesy call. Roy's lawyer said this during a hearing called by Speaker Biman Banerjee. The former also said through his lawyer that he is still with BJP and never left the saffron party, adding that the anti-defection case against him was filed back in June 2021 by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari stood irrational.

During the hearing, Mukul Roy's counsel said that he is still in the BJP, and there is no reason to join the TMC. Mukul's lawyer argued that the BJP MLA had just lost his wife and was in a mental shock. At that time, old friends stood by him. So he visited the Trinamool Bhavan to return the courtesy on June 11, 2021.

Thursday's hearing marked the second one in the case. The hearing was directed by the Calcutta High Court. Mukul Roy's advocate called the proof provided by Suvendu Adhikari's lawyers fake, which was countered by Adhikari's lawyers saying that this marked the first time for the defense to labeling the proof as fake.

If necessary, Speaker Biman Banerjee can summon the lawyers of both parties on May 6 for verification of any information. The report has to be submitted before the High Court by May 11.