Purulia (West Bengal): Age is just a number, more so when it comes to learning, as this is demonstrated by Dulu Mahanty Pati, a 39-year-old woman from a remote village in West Bengal who is currently appearing for her first-year undergrad exam alongside her 19-year-old daughter, Indrani Pati.

Dulu –a resident of Patidi village in Purulia district got married in 1999 while she was in 10th standard but, encouraged by her in-laws, continued on with her education and finally she is on the verge of completing her graduation.

Dulu, who is studying at Balrampur College, is taking her exam at Barabazar College, while Indrani, who is a student of Barabazar College, is appearing from Manbazar College. Despite managing household chores, the mother-daughter duo has been able to pursue their studies simultaneously.

Dulu's husband, Dayamay Pati, and her in-laws have been supportive of her education, with her 70-year-old mother-in-law encouraging her to continue studying. Dulu passed her secondary school in 2018 and higher secondary school in 2020.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Dulu expressed her joy at being able to study and credited the support of her family. She said, “It is good to get an opportunity to study. Everyone at home has supported me. I always wanted to study. However, earlier I could not because my children were too young. When my son and daughter grew up, I spoke to them about my own desire. I told everyone at home and everyone agreed. When my daughter got into 10th standard, I resumed my studies from open school along with her.”

Dulu's daughter Indrani considers her mother a friend and appreciates the help she receives in cooking and studying. Speaking about not being able to study at the same college, Indrani said, "I never wanted to study pedagogy, otherwise, both of us would have got into the same college."

Dulu's husband Dayamay has been a pillar of support, encouraging her to continue with her studies. He said, "You can study as far as you want. There is no problem."

The mother-daughter duo has been preparing for their exams together and were seen asking each other whether they had taken all their essentials, such as pens and stationery, on the day of the exam. They are both confident that they will do well.

Dulu's determination to pursue her education at the age of 39 serves as an inspiration to many who believe that it is never too late to learn.