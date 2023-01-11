Miscreants loot e-commerce office at gunpoint, CCTV footage emerges

Raniganj (West Bengal): Unidentified miscreants looted an e-commerce site's office here on Tuesday night at gun-point. They barged into the Raniganj office of e-commerce firm at ward number 34 while an employee was working there. They looted it at gunpoint and fled the scene.

On getting the information, a team of police from Raniganj police station reached the spot. They accessed the CCTV footage of the e-commerce office and based on it, an investigation was initiated. The miscreants looted the e-commerce site's office and fled after locking the office employee inside.

The amount of loot is not yet known. In order to nab the miscreants, police have started searches in various border areas of Raniganj.

