Kolkata/Rampurhat (WB): The BJP on Friday alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Government in West Bengal has used Central funds allotted for the Mid Day Meal scheme to pay compensation to the families of the victims of the Bogtui massacre.

BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in a series of tweets alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has used the fund allotted for the Centre's mid day meal scheme to pay compensation to the family members of the victims of the Bogtui killings.

Dubbing the incident a "financial crime" Adhikari said that the Chief Minister was doing charity for a "photo op" attaching a few photos of Banerjee handing over cheques to the victim's family members with his tweet.

"CM @MamataOfficial aid compensation to the victims' kin; burnt alive in the Bogtui carnage at Birbhum District, from the Mid Day Meal funds. Doing charity for photo op, that too by misusing Central Govt funds meant for food & nutrition of schoolchildren! It's a financial crime," tweeted Adhikari.

He further alleged that it seems that the West Bengal government has gone bankrupt and there is no money left in the State Emergency Relief Fund and the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

"It seems that the WB Govt is so bankrupt that there's no money left in The WB State Emergency Relief Fund & The CM’s Relief Fund. But @MamataOfficial needs to give compensation on camera & distribute blankets on stage. But where'd the money come from? Simple. Mid Day Meal fund," he stated in another tweet.

"She's swindling MDM funds & has cast her evil eyes on the nourishment of poor students. I will inform Hon'ble Union Education Minister; Shri @dpradhanbjp Ji about the financial transgression & request him to initiate legal action against the CM, Chief Secretary & Birbhum DM," tweeted Adhikari.

Birbhum district president of BJP (BJP) Dhruba Saha alleged that about Rs 67 lakh of mid-day meal has been given as donations to the families of the victims of the Bogtui incident.

Reacting to Adhikari's tweets, State Municipal and Urban Development Minister and Mayor Firhad Hakim called Adhikari crazy. "We no longer have to comment on this madness," Hakim said.

It may be recalled that Trinamool Congress leader and deputy head of a local panchayat Bhadu Sheikh was murdered in Bogtui village of Rampurhat in Birbhum on March 21. A few hours after the incident, several houses were set on fire in Bogtui, in which 10 people were killed.

Allegations flew thick and fast that those ten people were killed by hacking and burning to exact revenge for Bhadu's murder. Following the incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came to Bogtui village and announced financial assistance of Rs 7 lakh to the families of the victims. And within a few days, a check signed by Rampurhat No 1 BDO Deepanwita Burman was handed over to the family members of the victims of the Bogtui incident.

Moreover, seven farm labourers of Parkandi in Rampurhat died in a road accident. In that case, too, financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh was given to the families of the deceased. It has been alleged that all the money has been diverted from the money allocated under the mid-day meal scheme.