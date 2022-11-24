Bangaon (West Bengal): A mentally depressed man cut off his penis in Bangaon in West Bengal and was admitted to the local sub-district hospital with serious injuries. Later, he was shifted to a hospital in Kolkata as per the advice of doctors. The injured person is identified as Shyamal Munda. The family members came to know about this after seeing blood in the toilet of the house on Wednesday morning.

The injured man's family claimed that he has been suffering from depression for the last 6 months. The family said that this incident happened because of the depression. Nirmal Munda, brother of the depressed man, said this morning he went to the toilet and saw blood. He immediately called his mother and asked why there was blood on the floor.

As his mother also had no idea about this, Nirmal checked the room of Shyamal Munda and saw the room was full of blood. Shyamal allegedly told his brother that he cut his penis and threw it in the nearby jungle. After learning about this, the family members quickly took Shyamal to Bangaon sub-district hospital. With his physical condition worsening, the doctor quickly transferred him to Kolkata after initial treatment.

Also Read: Study finds link between computer access, mental health among young people

On the other hand, the residents of the house claimed that they saw blood stains on the vegetable cutter. His family members believe Shyamal Munda cut his penis with the vegetable cutter.