Kolkata: The shadow of 3 Robinson Street years ago was again felt when a girl stayed with her mother's dead body in the same room for some days in the heart of the city. Police recovered the body and took the daughter of the deceased into their custody.

The incident happened on Monday morning at Ward no 4 at Beleghata in the northern fringes of the city where ninety years old Namita Ghosal lived with her daughter. According to the neighbours, the duo hardly had any interaction with the locality. On Monday when the neighbours some foul smell emanating from the house, they went on to enquire about the whole thing.

According to the neighbours, the girl had confessed that her mother died few days back and she had kept the body inside the room without informing anyone. The neighbours immediately informed the police and cops from Beliaghata police station came to the spot and recovered the body. They also took the daughter into their custody.

According to doctors, the woman died long ago. She was 90 years old and was not going well after the death of her husband. "The daughter of the deceased looked completely jaded as she was arrested and taken to the police station. We are looking into the whole incident. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Apparently it seems, the girl in not in senses. We will also consult psychiatrists before taking any action," an investigating officer said.

However, the locals have a different story to offer. According to them, they have not seen Namita for a long time. "The family was in financial stress for a long time, particularly after the death of Namita's hsuband. It might chance that they could treat her properly and so she died," one of the neighbours said.

The whole incident bring to life the harrowing story of 3 Robinson Street - just stone throwing distance from the centre of Kolkata- where brother - Partha de guarded the skeletons of his sister and two dogs for months. Finally, police had to come and break open the house to recover the skeletons.