Hooghly (West Bengal): Media running kangaroo courts; agencies used to malign opposition: Mamata Banerjee

Hooghly (West Bengal): Raising up her ante against the role of media – for the second time in two days- chief minister Mamaa Banerjee said that she and her party are against the media trial. The chief minister also came down heavily on the centre and alleged that the ongoing investigation and the following arrest are nothing but an effort to topple the government.

“The media is playing the role of kangaroo (court). We are strongly against this media trial. I don't have problems with the functioning of any agency, but it should not be used to malign political parties,” Chief minister Mamata Banerjee told in the inauguration program of a wagon factory at Titagarh in Hooghly district on Wednesday.

The outburst of the Trinamool Congress supremo comes after three days the enforcement directorate arrested former education minister Partha Chatterjee allegedly for his role in the SSC recruitment scam on Sunday. Though on Tuesday the chief minister had tried to distance herself from the incident telling that she was nowhere aware of the whole thing. Claiming her innocence in the whole thing, Banerjee went on to ask the agency to close the case quickly and punish whoever he is found guilty.

However, on Wednesday the Trinamool Supremo trained all her guns against the ruling BJP and alleged that it was just a ploy not only to malign her and the party but it was being done with an ulterior motive to the overthrow the elected government in West Bengal like that they did in Maharashtra.

“I don’t have any problem with any agency but here the agencies are being used for a purpose. They want to topple an elected government. They want to do that same they did in Maharashtra, but it is difficult to break Bengal,” the chief minister said.

“If you want to run a big organisation there will be mistakes but those mistakes can be rectified. Steps will be taken if anyone has committed any mistake but here two- three agencies are being used to harass the government. I don’t have any problem with agency but here the agencies are doing everything for a specific purpose. We had a program on July and why the raid was conduced the very next morning?” She asked.