Malda: Fighting against all odds, a girl returned to her partner after she was forcefully married off by her parents in Malda. She and her partner, both football players, are in a relationship for over two years and want to spend their lives together. The friendship between the two girls, who are second-year college students, started on the playground and soon it culminated in deep love. One of the girls is a resident of Falakata police station in Alipurduar district while the other lives in Tufanganj of Cooch Behar district. Both play football at the district level.

After learning about her relationship with another girl, the family of the Tufanganj-based girl married her off hastily. Within a month of her marriage, the girl left her husband's house and returned to her partner. The two on Wednesday moved into a hotel in old Malda. They booked a room in a luxurious hotel. However, the hotel authorities became suspicious of their relationship. They questioned the girls. After learning about their relationship, the hotel authorities informed the police station immediately. After this, the Malda police took them to the police station where they narrated their story.

The police contacted their families. "We are in a relationship. We love each other and want to stay together. I know, neither our society nor our family will accept this relationship but we can't live without each other. Besides, we are both adults and homosexuality is legal in this country. So, my family cannot force me to marry a man of their choice" the young lady from Falakata said.

"So we both ran away from our homes. If our parents accept our relationship, we will return home, or else we will not. If needed I will approach the court," she added. The Malda police said that the families of the two girls lodged missing complaints with the police. "So, they have been kept in police custody. Both families have been informed. When the family members come, the two girls will be handed over to them," the police said.