Siliguri: In a barbaric incident, a man killed his wife, chopped the body into two pieces and disposed them of in the canal in West Bengal's Siliguri on Thursday. According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Renuka Khatun (29). Renuka's husband Mohammad Ansarul is a dyer by profession. Six years ago, she got married to Ansarul, a resident of Dadabhai Colony, Ward No. 43 and they blessed her with a child.

Ever since Renuka enrolled in a beautician course at Siliguri's college a month ago, her husband started suspecting her fidelity. She went missing on December 24 and after that Ansarul, along with his father-in-law, lodged a missing complaint with the Siliguri Police Station on December 25.

After receiving the complaint, the Siliguri police launched a probe into the incident. After the investigation, the police suspected Ansarul and started questioning him. He was detained and grilled as he gave contradictory statements. Unable to hide the truth, Ansarul broke down and confessed to committing heinous the crime.

Disclosing the details to the police, Ansarul said that on the night of December 24, he took his wife to a secluded place near the Gowaltuli intersection in Phulbari near Siliguri. There he killed Renuka and severed the head from the body. Then he put them in two separate sacks and dumped them into the canal. Mohammad Suleman, a neighbour of the deceased, said, "Renuka's husband had killed her. She was missing since December 24. The body is still not found while the search is on for the body in the canal."