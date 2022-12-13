Darjeeling: Kurseong Additional Sessions and Special Court (POCSO) Judge Nanda Deb Burman sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Monday for sodomising a nine-year-old boy. Meanwhile, Kurseong Special Court's (POCSO) Special Public Prosecutor Ramesh Agarwal informed that the incident took place on February 5, 2020.

A 40-year-old man sodomised a nine-year-old boy in an isolated area of a closed school in Kurseong in West Bengal's Darjeeling hills. After the incident, the boy reached home and narrated the incident to his mother. Accordingly, a case under POCSO Act 6 was registered at Kurseong Police Station on February 5, 2020. At the same time, legal action and process were initiated by taking the accused into custody. The legal process came to an end on Monday when the Judge of the Special Court Nanda Deb Burman pronounced the verdict of 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the culprit.