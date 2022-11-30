Hasnabad: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday promised to address water woes and connectivity problems in North 24 Parganas, and said a master plan to develop the Sundarbans region would soon be drafted and sent to Niti Aayog for its consideration. The CM, who visited Taki College during the day, said its second campus would shortly come up in the district.

People in Hasnabad were heard complaining of drinking water woes to the CM, who is in the district on a three-day visit. Banerjee immediately directed additional district magistrate (ADM) Preeti Goyal to facilitate the supply of drinking water to all homes in the area. "I've heard about your water-related problems. We are working on it. By 2024, we will connect all households with tap water. I'll ask ADM Preeti Goyal, who will be in charge of Sundarbans, to work with Public Health Engineering department and start supplying water within seven days," she told the villagers of Khapukur.

She also said that damaged roads would be rebuilt in the area. Banerjee had on Tuesday assured people of the region of improving infrastructure, with her government all set to create Sundarbans as a district "soon". Earlier in the day, the CM interacted with children at a primary school here, and distributed chocolates and soft toys among them.

The CM also handed over winter garments and sarees to the locals of Khapukur in Hasnabad. During lunch, she stopped by the residence of a local woman, Namita Mondal Banerjee was seen relishing rice with 'Tangra' and 'Rupchand' fish. Mondal rued that she was yet to get benefits of the state government's Lakshmir Bhandar cash transfer scheme. The CM assured her of all possible help. (PTI)