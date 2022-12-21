Gaighata (West Bengal): Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, BJP MLA from Bangaon South Swapan Majumdar urged people not to be intimidated by TMC leaders but to thrash them and send Banerjee behind bars.

"Mamata will be kicked and pushed inside the jail,” the BJP leader. Majumdar made the controversial remarks during a protest demonstration at the Gaighata BDO office on Wednesday against the alleged corruption in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the State.

Also read: Mamata reviews Gangasagar Mela preparations, cautions against attempts to create unrest

Majumdar first attacked Gaighata BDO and called him "TMC's slave". He requested the party workers not to be intimidated by the Trinamool Congress. "If any Trinamool leader comes to threaten you, then beat them up with sticks," Swapan Majumder, seething in anger, said.BJP's Bangaon District President Rampad Das, General Secretary Prabir Roy and hundreds of supporters were present in this deputation programme.

Mamata Banerjee had earlier said she would tie a rope around the Prime Minister's waist during campaigning in the run-up to the West Bengal Assembly polls last year.