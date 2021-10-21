Kolkata: Goa is heading for the assembly elections early next year. West Bengal’s ruling party, Trinamool Congress is focusing on expanding its organizational network in Goa. Now the party chief and chief minister, Mamata Banerjee is personally visiting Goa this month. She will be accompanied by the party’s national general secretary and Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee.

Goa is known for its rich Anglo-Indian culture and soccer popularity. So former footballer-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member, Prasun Banerjee and the party’s leader in the Rajya Sabha, Derek O’Brien are holding fort there for Trinamool Congress for quite some time. Other senior Trinamool leaders like Dr Shantanu Sen and Kunal Ghosh are frequently making trips there. Now, the chief minister has decided to personally visit Goa to give an attempt of expanding the party’s organizational network there a push.

Since Goa is heading for assembly polls early next year, there is not much time left for Trinamool Congress. So Trinamool Congress is going all out there to expand its base. Already the party leadership is in touch with different political leaders, sports personalities and sports lovers, intellectuals and representatives from the civil society in Goa. Trinamool Congress’ aim is to defeat the BJP- ruled government there at any cost.

According to poll statistics, although a major section of the voters in Goa voted against BJP five years back, Congress could not form the government there, as a section of the elected Congress MLAs there shifted to BJP. So Trinamool Congress leadership is adopting special caution this time. So Mamata Banerjee is personally visiting the state.

Read: Hemoglobin deficiency among women, children in Bengal alarming: Report