Kolkata : Launching a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led Central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that Central government insulted her by not not inviting her to meet the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina when she visited the country. The chief minister also alleged that the Bangladesh Prime Minister could not come to Bengal despite her desire to visit the state.

"This is the first time the Prime Minister of Bangladesh came to India and did not come to Bengal despite her desire to meet me. I don't know why they (BJP) are so angry. They also didn't let me go to many places including Chicago and China to attend events," Banerjee said while addressing a special organisational session of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The Chief Minister also came down heavily on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for arresting Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal.

Once again standing beside Anubrata Mondal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee delivered a strong message and told the leaders of Birbhum. She warned the agencies and predicted that Anubrata would be back. "Remember this. Kesto (Anubrata Mondal) will make a comeback and he will be given a hero's welcome," Mamata said in a confident voice. She also said that the Birbhum district hasn't learned to lose. "They are thinking that by arresting Anubrata they will snatch two Lok Sabha seats...That will not happen," she said.

"Most of the people in Trinamool Congress are honest. There are some people might be one percent," the Trinamool supremo said adding that BJP is stealing lakhs but there is no investigation against them.

Also Read--Some people threatening to stop govt recruitment by filing court cases : Mamata

Significantly, Mamata Banerjee picked Mondal for praise but stayed away from commenting on another Trinamool Congress warrior and former education minister Partha Chatterjee, who is currently in jail custody after Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him during the School Service Commission recruitment corruption case.

Praising state law minister Moloy Ghatak, who was interrogated by the CBI and whose several houses were raided in Asansol and Kolkata on Wednesday, Mamata said that the law minister has already presented his side of the story.