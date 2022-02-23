Kolkata: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced Rs 10,000 crore for landowners who will have to part with their lands for the Deocha Pachami coal block project in Birbhum district. The state government also began disbursal of compensation to consenting landowners in the concerned area and CM Mamata personally handed over compensation cheques and job appointment letters to six families.

Banerjee told reporters after the program at the state secretariat that 1600 of about 4200-odd families in the area have already given their consent to give their land for the Rs 30,000 crore coal project.

She said that the state has firmed up a relief and rehabilitation package of Rs 10000 crore for the land losers of Deocha Pachami coal block, considered the largest in the country and ranks second globally, and no landowner who has consented to give his/her land will be deprived. "Over a lakh employment will be generated once the project gets underway. Apart from the compensation from the land, which is very exciting considering the market rate, we will be handing over job appointment letters to all families who have given their land," she said.

The chief minister said that compensation and support are being offered to even those who live in the area identified for the coal block and do not have any legal right either on any land or building there. She added, "First component of the compensation project would be double the price of the current market rate of the land concerned, in addition to an alternative land. The second component of the compensation package will be a government job for one member from each of the land-holding families".

She said that the job will be allotted based on the compensation a family receives, at a press conference as she handed over job appointment letters to six persons concerned. The compensation in lieu of built-up house has been increased from Rs five lakh per family to Rs seven lakh. The subsistence allowance for each family has been increased to Rs 1.5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh.

While the original package provided for one employment for one member of every family as a junior police constable, in the revised package those with higher qualifications will be given higher grade posting in police or an equivalent posting in other departments.

There are 12 villages in the area having around 4,314 households with a population of 21,033. A total of 3,601 of them are SCs and another 9,034 STs. Located in Muhammad Bazar in Birbhum district, Deocha Panchami is spread over 12.31 sq km, which is around 3400 acres. Of the total area, the government owns 100 acres, of which 300 acres is forest land.

