Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a paint godown in Kaikhali area, close to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, on Saturday.

According to officials, 15 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames.

No injuries have been reported so far.

After being informed by the airport authorities, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rushed to the spot to assist the fire brigade in bringing the situation under control.

The fire services personnel struggled to reach and fight the fire which broke out around 11 am as the godown was in a congested area. However, officials said the fire was largely brought under control by 1.45 pm.

State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose, Trinamool Congress MLA Aditi Munshi among others visited the spot.