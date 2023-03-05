Mahua Moitra plays cricket with fellow TMC workers in West Bengal's Nadia

Krishnanagar: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who is known for her fiery speeches and criticism on several issues, on Saturday played cricket at a local programme in her Krishnanagar constituency in Nadia. Sharing her video on her Twitter handle on Sunday, Moitra posted "Saturday night fun and games in Nadia". In the video Mahua can be seen as a professional cricketer, hitting the balls high in the air.

Moitra has taken to the social media to take on the government on several issues in the past with the recent being her criticism against the irregularities of the Adani Group. Prior to posting her cricket video, Moitra slammed the Adani Group for turning some of the news channels into his "personal PR channels". On Saturday, she even criticised senior lawyer Harish Salve for asking for an inquiry against Hindenburg Research over Adani Group controversy. "Mr Salve should continue to defend his client in a court of law by all means. Doing paid PR for him on news channels as a fake independent expert voice is where the problem lies", she wrote.

The Supreme Court has appointed an Expert Committee to probe into regulatory failures involving the Adani Group. The committee has been asked to submit its report within two months. Adani had also welcomed the apex court's order. Earlier, Salve told a news channel that Hindenburg should bring up the names of all people, who made fortune by shorting stocks. It may be recalled that BJP MPs had created a ruckus in Parliament after Moitra used "unparliamentary language" during the Budget session while speaking on the Adani controversy.