Hyderabad: Launching a scathing attack against Speaker of the Lok Sabah Om Birla, Trinamool MP Mahua Maitra said that the Speaker is only giving BJP ministers a chance to speak, thereby preventing the Opposition from expressing their opinion. Maitra's claim follows the Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who had written to Speaker on his microphone being muted for the past three days. Chowdhury's letter also elaborated on how the Ministers were leading from front in disrupting the House proceedings and defaming an individual member (Rahul Gandhi).

It is pertinent to note Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had in his recent trip abroad had accused the ruling saffron party of stifling the voice of Opposition in the Parliament. The BJP has been demanding that the Wayanad MP should apologise for having defamed India in the international fora while the Opposition has ruled out any apology. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had categorically said there was no apology in order. Kharge recalled how Prime Minister Modi made a statement as to what sin one has done to be born in India and asked the Ministers to refresh their memories.

Moitra, in her tweet, said democracy in the country is being affected and that the speaker is leading the issue from the front. She even stated that she would not mind going to jail for making such a claim. "Last 3 days saw speaker @ombirlakota allow ONLY BJP ministers to speak on mike & then adjourn parliament with not single opposition member being allowed to speak. Democracy IS under attack. And the speaker leads from the front. And I am willing to go to jail for this tweet," she wrote.

The tech savvy Trinamool Congress MP from Krishnanagar has been known for her aggression. The comments come at a time when the ruling party and the opposition are loggerheads in the Parliament. Maitra’s comment against the Speaker at this juncture is likely to heat up the proceedings of the parliament on Thursday.

Maitra recently triggered controversy when she had quoted a report from a national daily and posted it on her twitter handle. The report claimed that ELARA India Opportunities Fund (Elara IOF), is a venture capital fund managed by Elara Capital and it is one of the top four entities registered in Mauritius. Interestingly enough, Adani Group companies holds the shares predominantly.

According to the report, records show that along with the Adani Group, it is a promoter entity in a defence company, Bengaluru-based Alpha Design Technologies Private Limited and that works closely with ISRO and DRDO and has a Rs 590 crore contract with the Union Ministry of Defence in 2020 to upgrade and digitise the ageing Pechora missile and radar systems.

Mahua Moitra shared screenshots of the report on Twitter and wrote: "The 'Chhupa Rustom' category award at the Oscars goes to @DRDO_India and @PIBHomeAffairs. Happy to have unknown foreign funds controlling sensitive defense contracts! Only for their best friend Mr Adani."