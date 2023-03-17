New Delhi: Days after BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey moved a privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking termination of his termination of membership from Lok Sabha, TMC MP Mahua Moitra too to twitter and alleged that Dubey provided false information about his educational qualifications in his affidavit. Moitra took to Twitter to present evidence to support her allegations. In her tweets, Moitra posted several pieces of evidence and questioned the educational qualifications of the MP.

In the first tweet, Moitra posted a picture of Dubey's nomination paper affidavit from 2009, where he claimed to have done his MBA from Delhi University in 1993. Moitra pointed out that Dubey did not provide a full list of his educational qualifications before 2019 and called for this information to be disclosed.

Moitra's second tweet showed a letter written by the Dean of Delhi University to the Police Inspector of Jharkhand, stating that no one by the name of Nishikant Dubey was admitted to the MBA program in Delhi University in 1993. This information was obtained through an RTI query. Moitra highlighted the fact that the university had given a written response in 2020, making it clear that Dubey did not pass out from the Management Studies Department in 1993.

Also Read: Mahua jumps on Opposition bandwagon on BJP muzzling Opposition; trains gun at Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

এIn the third tweet, Moitra posted two pages stamped by the Jharkhand government, which contained Dubey's affidavit from 2019. In this affidavit, Dubey claimed that his highest educational qualification was a Doctor of Philosophy in Management from Pratap University, Rajasthan in 2018. However, Moitra pointed out that one cannot do a PhD without completing post-graduate level studies from a UGC-recognized university.

Moitra then tweeted three more tweets about Dubey's educational qualifications, where she posted a certificate from Pratap University, which showed that Dubey had obtained an MBA degree in 2013-15. Moitra remarked that Dubey did not mention his MBA degree from Delhi University in his PhD application, and it was unclear which MBA degree would be considered valid.

Moitra concluded her tweets by stating that those who write fake degrees and lies in their affidavits should not be allowed to continue in their positions. She also called for Dubey to disclose the certificate that Delhi University gave him in 1993.

This is not the first time but previously also the TMC MP from Krishnanagar has took to twitter to criticise the ruling party, In recent tweet she has alleged the Speaker is only giving BJP ministers a chance to speak, thereby preventing the Opposition from expressing their opinion.