Jalpaiguri: In a tragic incident, a Madhyamik examinee, who was on the way to attend the first day class X board exams, was crushed to death by an elephant on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the victim, identified as Arjun Das, was riding pillion on his father Vishnu's motorbike at Maharaj Ghat area near Baikunthapur forest under the division of Rajganj block. A local resident, Bappa Das said, "Arjun had left for the examination hall with his father this morning. One has to go by the road adjoining the Baikunthapur forest in order to reach the examination venue".

When they were going through the road, an elephant suddenly came out of the forest and stood in front of the motorbike. Frightened at the sight of the elephant, the father and son got down from their motorbike and started running in the opposite side. Though Vishnu escaped, Arjun was unable to run fast and the elephant caught hold of him. The elephant raised Arjun with his trunk and then dashed him on the ground before trampling the boy with his feet.

After which, the elephant kept standing at the spot for sometime. Even the local people who had gathered there could not chase away the animal. Finally, it was driven away with the help of a tractor.

Arjun's body was recovered and was taken to Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital, where he was declared dead.

It was learnt that Arjun, a student of Pachiram Nahata School, was going to Belakoba Bottalla School for his Madhyamik examination, which started in West Bengal today.

The forest officials reached the spot after half an hour. Belakoba forest ranger Sanjay Datta said, all assistance would be extended to the bereaved family.