Kolkata: The story of Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) general secretary Kailash Koch alias Keshab Barman is nothing short of a movie script! Despite being in direct conflict with the powers that be, love went on a smooth way to sail through the tough times. Marriage and the subsequent arrival of a child result in a strong will to return to life’s mainstream.

On Thursday, the reality of a brilliant script was enacted at Bhabani Bhaban when two KLO militants Kailash Koch and his wife Jugli Koch surrendered at the state police headquarters. Along with their baby boy. Their love story came to the fore by sheer accident. Jugli aka Swapna Burman was brilliant in her studies, but due to financial hardship, she had to quit school in the middle. After that, she joined KLO. While working for the militant outfit, she did her diploma in nursing. Her assignment was to help her comrades with various medical procedures. Jugli met an injured Kailas and it was love at first sight. They got into a relationship. Suddenly, the Assam Rifles came in their way in 2013, when they arrested Jugli and detained her in a camp in Manipur.

Also read: Two AK 47 rifles stolen from Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp

What happened next was enough to produce a blockbuster flick. Militants abducted Jugli from the camp in 2014 and the abduction operation was led by none other than Kailash. He planned the whole operation to get back his girlfriend. They got married in May 2014. Since then, they have been together even in hideouts in Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar. They drew the curtains on their hiding phase on Thursday when they surrendered to the police and expressed their strong will to be back to a normal life. Now, they expect to change their lives to secure the future of their kid.