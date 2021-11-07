Bhagabanpur (West Bengal): A Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was found murdered in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur districtdistrict on Saturday. Thirty-six years old Sambhu Maity was the head of BJP shakti Kendra of Bhagbanpur's Mohammadpur-1 area.

BJP has blamed TMC for their leaders' death. Allegedly, some miscreants picked him up from the road on Saturday.

Later on, his mutilated body was recovered from the bank of the Kelaghai River.

Meanwhile, TMC has denied the allegation.

A case has been filed in this connection and the investigation is underway.