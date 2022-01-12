Kolkata (West Bengal): After a new feature of live streaming was added to Meta in 2015, an increasing number of people have been live-streaming their suicide on the app.

Recently three members of the same family in West Bengal committed suicide steaming the action live on Meta, Psychiatrists feel that loneliness and solitude are basically the reasons that are prompting people to opt for such bizarre actions.

Previously people used to write suicide notes. However, the trend is changing as social media has become an integral part of human life. When a feeling sets in within a person that he or she had been deprived by society in every stage of life he wants to express his agony in public. That is where the person resorts to social media and commits suicide steaming the action live of mediums like Meta, according to psychiatrists.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, a faculty of Kolkata- based KPC Medical College & Hospital, Dr Tirthankar Guha Thakurta says that this is a sort of shock culture. "Humans often hold society responsible for their failure and mental depression. At that point in time, that person tries to create a public opinion against society. That is the reason the person commits suicide steaming it live on social media," he added.

At the same time, in the present social structure, people are often very lonely. The main medium of social connections is these social mediums. Often verbal communications help people in reliving their tension, anxiety or pain. But when the scope of verbal communication becomes limited, then often people resort to such bizarre actions," he said.

Another city-based psychiatrist, Om Prakash Singh told ETV Bharat that the reasons behind differ from person to person. "But the basic factor is loneliness. When the feeling of loneliness reaches the extreme point with many of the untold statements bubbling inside, that person starts blaming the social structure. Live streaming of suicide is a reflection of that accumulated anger against society. However, there are psychiatric and psychological treatments that bring people out of that depression," he said.

