Kolkata: Hobnobbing with top honchos has been his old habit and brushing shoulders with controversy has been favourite pastime for her. The duo in question are former Indian Premier League (IPL) czar Lalit Kumar Modi and first Indian Miss Universe Sushmita Sen — who have suddenly pulled off a surprise to make them relevant once again. For the record, they are dating each other.

There have been a lot of instances of the connections of cricketers with the entertainment world. But perhaps, for the first time, a cricket administrator has made news and broke into the cricketers' long-held bastion. It's a perfect case of 1993 Anil Kapoor-Sridevi starrer 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja'. Despite being a cricket administrator and businessman, Modi has been juggling with police cases since long.

At 22, Modi was put behind the bars on charges of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, assault and second-degree kidnapping on March 1, 1985, only to be indicted the very next day after he pleaded guilty in the Durham County court, North Carolina. If that was the beginning for him, his shenanigans ended with the conclusion of 2010 Indian Premier League when he had moved to England to avoid being charged with financial irregularities back home. He was finally labelled as a fugitive.

As far as political connections are concerned, Modi's close proximity with the BJP had once helped him become the 'Super Chief Minister' of Rajasthan. But then, when the Congress was in power, he was no less powerful. His decision to move away the second IPL to South Africa in 2009 was seen as clear challenge to then Congress dispensation, P Chidambaram to be precise.

Also read: No rings: Sushmita Sen breaks silence on Lalit Modi affair

However, enfant terrible Modi's connection with Sushmita Sen is not a new story to mull on and it dates back to the inaugural IPL in 2008. During IPL fixtures, Sushmita was a permanent invitee to the hospitality boxes across the venues in India, among other celebrities. No marks for guessing who made the celebrities throng the stadiums across the country make the league grow out of proportion.

Sushmita also had several flings, though never got hitched. From Randeep Hooda and Wasim Akram to Rohman Shawl, the 1994 Miss Universe was in the thick of things from the very outset. Her film career may have taken the backseat, but her fans and followers never ran out of craze for her.

The Lalit-Sushmita saga can make a good Bollywood flick, but the first IPL commissioner has again made it clear that "Modi hain toh mumkin hain." If not a Bollywood blockbuster, the hashtag #LaliTa will surely rule the social networking sites for now. The couple with a single tweet has set ball rolling. Let's wait to check what's in store!