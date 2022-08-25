Kolkata: Even after 75 years of India's Independence, sex workers are still neglected in society. Even the 'modern' society has refused them justice and deprived them of all social rights. The sex workers at Sonagachi in North Kolkata, however, have braved many odds and started preparing to go abroad to showcase their talents.

Now their target is the United Kingdom, thanks to the efforts of London's Royal Holloway College affiliated with the University of London. The college began preparing to showcase its talents on Wednesday. They have planned to present dramas about the history of sex villages like Rambagan and Sonagachi, or the life stories of Gaharjan, Indubala maids, and artists through the medium of dance.

In the early 90s, the 'Durbar Women Coordination Committee' started working with the sex workers of Bengal and its cultural organization 'Komal Gandhar', in which sex workers are the members. Most of the current members are also the sons and daughters of the sex workers. They conduct cultural programs at various places during the year. They are the ones, who have already performed in Bangladesh, and will cross over to the UK now.

Basically, the social history of Komal Gandhar will be highlighted in the joint efforts of the Durbar Women Coordinating Committee under the initiative of Professor of Royal Holloway College, London, Dr. Prarthana Purkayastha. Her work at the state office of the Durbar Women Coordination Committee in Sonagachi kicked off on Wednesday. The workshop will run for three days.

Dr. Prarthana Purkayastha said, "Sonagachi and Komal Gandhar have a lot of history. There are many social contributions. We are trying to highlight the history and social work in the UK, so that the social importance of sex workers increases in the world as well as in our country."

One of the members of Komal Gandhar, Lona Saha Bhattacharya was also excited to get the opportunity to travel abroad. "This is not the first time that we are going outside the country. Earlier, we performed in many countries including Bangladesh, Malaysia, and South Africa. Rather, this is the first time we have started preparing to go to London on our own. Although we are a marginalized group, the talent we have is important for society; we will highlight that," she said.