Kolkata: CISF personnel shoots at barrack near Indian Museum, 2 personnel injured
Published on: 1 hours ago
Kolkata: A shootout occurred near the Indian Museum area in Kolkata's Park Street on Saturday. Two police personnel belonging to CISF have been injured in the incident. It is learned that a CISF operative opened fire targetting a CISF barrack in the area. Kolkata Police officials have arrived at the spot to investigate the incident.
Further details are awaited.
