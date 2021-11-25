Kolkata: In a welcome move, Kolkata Police has decided to appoint at least one interpreter or women police officer in each of the nine divisions under jurisdiction today so that deaf and mute rape or molestation victims can easily lodge their complaints in police stations.

The on-duty police officers find it difficult to understand what the victim is exactly trying to convey. The officials of the Entally Police Station in Kolkata faced this problem and much time was consumed in getting the rape complaint of the deaf and mute woman registered. According to the sources, "In absence of interpreters, problems arise due to which the complaints get registered late and the investigation delayed further, so the city police have decided to appoint at least one interpreter in each police station."

Anirban Guha Thakurta, a practising lawyer with Alipore Court in Kolkata, said that this is a welcome move and will surely expedite the investigation process.

Speaking on this issue, a senior criminal lawyer in Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court, Koushik Gupta said, "The appointment of interpreters at the police station level is extremely necessary for quick registration of such complaints and early beginning of the investigation process,"

“At the same time, if any police officer refuses to entertain or register any complaint relating to rape and molestation, then that police officer is punishable under law,” he said.

Speaking on this matter, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and additional director general of police, Nazrul Islam said, "Certain agencies are already there who can help police in interpreting such complaints. Why the city police are not taking the help of these agencies, which I really do not understand,” he said.