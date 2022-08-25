Kolkata: The Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) busted a fake currency factory in the city on Thursday, recovering in the process a total of Rs 70,500 in fake Rs 500 notes. According to the police, fake currency was being printed at the facility with the help of music from big speakers to drown out the sound. A total of three people were arrested in the case.

Two persons, identified as C Alam and Mohammad Shahbuddin, were arrested from the Sealdah area of the city. "On August 23, two persons named C Alam and Mohammad Shahabuddin were arrested with fake notes worth Rs 70000 in Rs 500 denominations in front of Sealdah Taki Boys High School.

After interrogating them at Lalbazar overnight, the detectives came to know that these fake notes were printed in Kolkata itself," said Kolkata Police's Joint Commissioner (STF) V Solomon Neshakumar. From this raid, cops recovered information about another fake money printing location in the Shahi Masjid area under Eco Park Police Station on the outskirts of the city.

Another person was later arrested in the factory. Alongside fake currency, multiple laptops, pen drives, color printers, and multiple wooden machines were also recovered from the location.