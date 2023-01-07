Kolkata: Kolkata Police's special task force arrested two persons, suspected to be terrorists allied to ISIS, from Howrah's Tikiapara area, a senior police officer said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off from a central investigating agency, a team of Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) picked up the two from their hideout in Tikiapara's Aftabuddin Munshi Lane on Friday night, he said.

"Both of them are involved in spreading tentacles of the terror group in Howrah. We are questioning them to understand more about their roles," the officer told PTI. He said the two, one whom was an MTech engineer, were in touch with ISIS functionaries in Pakistan and West Asia. (PTI)