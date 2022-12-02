Kolkata: In a sudden declaration Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim has ordered to close all the hookah bars in the city. The mayor also said that the Corporation will revoke all hookah bar licenses that have been issued so far.

Mayor Firhad Hakim appealed to the police to stop all hookah bars and also said that no new license will be issued. Those who were running the bars were asked to shut. "In hookah bars, a gas is produced which is injurious to health, so we have decided to shut down the bars. Due to this, the youth society is also suffering," the Mayor said at a press conference on Friday.

On this day, the mayor said in a press conference that all hookah bars operating with a license or illegally are under scanner. Hookah consumption will be stopped from there. There are 30 to 32 licensed hotels or restaurants in the city where hookah is consumed. Beyond this, many illegal bars have mushroomed.

According to a KMC official, no license is required to open a hookah bar in that sense. If someone opens a bar or restaurant, there is a separate box in the application form to specify whether tobacco or hookah will be consumed instead of tobacco or not. Then the applicant put a tick mark there. Henceforth the application form will not have that provision.

Hakim also said that initially hookah consumption was allowed as pleasure smoking. But now complaints are coming from many places.