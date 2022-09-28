Kolkata: It was a visual treat for pandal-goers in South Kolkata's Suruchi Sangha club on Wednesday when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who arrived at the venue to inaugurate the puja, decided to pick up the 'dhaak' (drum) and try her hands at signature Durga Puja beats.

Seen in a new avatar, Banerjee was accompanied by Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on drums and state power minister Aroop Biswas, who kept the duo in rhythm with his 'kansar' (cymbal). Speaking to those present in the area, the Chief Minister urged all to maintain peace and harmony during the festive days.

"Religion is personal, festivals are for everyone. So, let us spend the festive days in a good manner and stay healthy. This is my hope as the Chief Minister," Banerjee said.

