Kolkata: The heritage house of renowned poet Michael Madhusudan Dutt located at the Fancy Market bus stop is in a dilapidated condition posing a threat to the locals. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation said necessary steps will be taken to preserve the building. The two-storey white house at 20B Karl Marx Sarani is a mute witness to the rich history of Bengal.

In 1831, a seven-year-old Madhusudan reached the house, along with his father Rajnarayan Dutta from Sagardani, and had spent his life contributing to Bengali literature. Stalwarts like Rajnarayan Bose and Bankubihari Dutta used to visit this house often. However, the historic house is now in a dilapidated condition due to official apathy.

It is learnt that a man had bought the house several years ago and used to take care of it. However, after his death, his descendants neglected the house leaving it in a shabby condition and on the verge of collapse. Locals claim that the huge structure is posing a threat to the safety of people and are proposing to demolish the house and reconstruct a multi-storeyed building.

But Swapan Samaddar, member of KMC Mayor-in-Council Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), said that they will not allow violation of the Heritage Act. According to the KMC, the owner of the house has moved to court against the KMC's decision. As a result, the matter is subjudice at the moment. "Violation of the Heritage Act will not be allowed in any way. The matter is now pending in court. So let's see what the court decides. We will approach the High Court if necessary. We will protect the poet's memorial house at any cost," Samaddar said.