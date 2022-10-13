Kolkata: Four persons were arrested in Kolkata on Thursday for the illegal possession of at least 10 firearms. The accused were nabbed by Kolkata Police's Special Task Force with the weapons, alongside a carbine (automatic rifle), a magazine, and Rs. 50,000.

It is learnt that the weapons were supplied by an arms dealer from Munger in Bihar to two similar dealers in West Bengal. Subsequently, detectives associated with the STF arrested the group in North Kolkata's Sinthi Junction late on Wednesday night. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Imtiaz alias Abu, Sahil Mallick, Vicky Prasad and Indrajit Sharma.